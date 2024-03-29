Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi could return vs. Monterrey in Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals Published Mar. 29, 2024 6:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi will not be available for Inter Miami's match against New York City FC on Saturday due to the right hamstring injury that kept him out through the international break, but assistant coach Javier Morales is optimistic that the 36-year-old superstar will return at home against Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

"Leo is working with the physios," Morales told reporters. "He is ruled out for tomorrow, he will not be available because we will be trying to do our best so that he can play at home next Wednesday against Monterrey."

Messi was injured in Inter Miami's 3-1 win over Nashville SC in the Champions Cup Round of 16. Inter Miami has gone 1-1 in the games it has played without Messi since March 13. Its only loss was a 4-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls away from home.

Messi is off to a strong start with Inter Miami this season, contributing five goals and two assists across all competitions this season. Inter Miami is second in the MLS Eastern Conference standings after finishing second-to-last in the 2023 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inter Miami will kick off against Monterrey on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF MLS

share