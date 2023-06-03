Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe secures record 5th Ligue 1 golden boot in PSG loss
Kylian Mbappe secures record 5th Ligue 1 golden boot in PSG loss

Published Jun. 3, 2023 7:13 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe won a record fifth straight French golden boot on Saturday.

Mbappe's goal in a 3-2 loss to Clermont finished his league tally on 29 and made him the top scorer for the fifth time, tied with French great Jean-Pierre Papin and retired Argentine strikers Carlos Bianchi and Delio Onnis.

French champion PSG and second-placed Lens qualified for the group stage of the Champions League next season and third-placed Marseille earned a spot in the third qualifying round of the lucrative European competition.

PSG finished only one point clear of Lens after the home loss to Clermont, which also marked Lionel Messi's farewell match for the club. Messi was booed before kickoff.

PSG led 2-0 after a header from the departing Sergio Ramos and a penalty from Mbappe. Mbappe celebrated by holding up a shirt with Sergio Rico's name on it. Rico, the PSG backup goalkeeper, was seriously injured after getting hit by a loose horse in Spain last Sunday.

Clermont leveled before halftime with goals from Johan Gatien and Mehdi Zeffane. Grejohn Kyei scored the winner by converting a cross in the 63rd.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Paris SG
Ligue 1
