Japan beats USA in thrilling final: Women's World Cup Moment No. 3
Japan beats USA in thrilling final: Women's World Cup Moment No. 3

Published Jul. 18, 2023 3:29 a.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Japan made history in 2011, when it beat the United States to become the fourth-ever country to win the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The 2011 Women's World Cup final is considered one of the most thrilling World Cup finals of all time. After trailing twice — once in regulation and once in extra time — Japan kept coming back and forced penalties. It was believed the United States had the upper hand after beating Brazil in penalties, 5-3, in the quarterfinals, but that was far from the case.

The U.S. only made one penalty in the shootout while Japan only missed one. Saki Kumagai's goal sealed Japan's fate as world champions. Japan was the last non-U.S. team to win the Women's World Cup.

A win for all of Japan: No. 3 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

