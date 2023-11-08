UEFA Champions League
Harry Kane's brace sends Bayern Munich through to Champions League next round
Published Nov. 8, 2023 5:48 p.m. ET

Harry Kane scored twice to shoot Bayern Munich into the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 2-1 win over Galatasaray on Wednesday.

The England captain endured a long VAR check before he could celebrate after his header from Joshua Kimmich's free kick in the 80th minute was initially flagged offside.

After the goal was given, Kane celebrated with teammates and Bayern's goal-music rang around the stadium, only for another last check to curtail the celebrations again.

There were no issues with Kane's second goal, tapped in from close range in the 86th after he was picked out at the back post by substitute Mathys Tel.

Galatasaray's Cédric Bakambu scored after a long ball forward from Sérgio Oliveira in injury time, but the visitors' late push failed to yield an equalizer.

Bayern's back-to-back-victories over the Turkish champion give it a maximum 12 points from four games so far, an unassailable lead in Group A with two rounds of games remaining.

Bayern stretched its winning streak in the group stage to 17 games — a competition record — while its 38-game unbeaten run in the group stage is also a record.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League
