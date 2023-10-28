Harry Kane
Harry Kane imitates David Beckham, scoring from 60 yards out for Bayern Munich
Harry Kane

Harry Kane imitates David Beckham, scoring from 60 yards out for Bayern Munich

Updated Oct. 28, 2023 2:02 p.m. ET

Harry Kane scored from inside his own half on the way to a Bundesliga hat trick and Manuel Neuer played for Bayern Munich for the first time this year as the German defending champions routed Darmstadt 8-0 Saturday, with three red cards in the first half and eight goals after the interval.

The three first-half reds — including two for Darmstadt — were a first in Bundesliga history. Bayern then scored all eight goals in under 40 minutes in the second half. Kane got the fifth with a spectacular long shot from the Bayern half after spotting the goalkeeper was off his line.

Goalkeeper Neuer was cheered by Bayern fans on his return to action — after breaking his leg skiing while on vacation in December — before an early shock when Bayern went down to 10 men after just five minutes.

Joshua Kimmich gave away the ball outside his own penalty area and fouled Marvin Mehlem as he tried to get it back, earning a straight red card for a denying a clear scoring chance.

By halftime, though, Bayern had 10 players to Darmstadt’s nine.

Darmstadt’s Klaus Gjasula was sent off for a last-man foul on Konrad Laimer. In an unusual case of video review helping to overturn two decisions at once, the referee initially awarded a penalty and a yellow card, but then changed his decision to a red and a free kick outside the box. There was a third sending-off for the same offense before halftime when Matej Maglica brought down Kane.

When Kane opened the scoring with a 51st-minute diving header, Darmstadt collapsed.

Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala scored twice each, and Thomas Müller once, as well as Kane’s long-range strike, as Bayern swiftly turned the game into a rout. Kane completed his hat trick off a pass from Sané in the 88th for his 12th goal in nine games since joining Bayern from Tottenham in August.

Bayern faces Borussia Dortmund in the "Klassiker" next week.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

