Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson will leave club after 6 years
Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson will leave club after 6 years

Published May. 18, 2023 2:26 p.m. ET

Magdalena Eriksson is leaving Chelsea Women at the end of the season after a six-year spell at the London club she helped establish as the dominant force in the English game.

The Sweden center back made the tearful announcement on Thursday.

Eriksson has been Chelsea captain since 2019 and is looking to lead the team to a third straight Women's Super League-Women's FA Cup double before leaving. It has already won the cup and leads the league by two points with two games left.

"It’s been such an amazing journey so I feel I’m not only sad, even though it might look like it," the 29-year-old Eriksson said in a video on Chelsea's Twitter feed.

Eriksson joined Chelsea from Swedish team Linkopings in 2017. She has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich with her Chelsea teammate Pernille Harder, who also announced she's leaving the club on Thursday.

Harder joined Chelsea from Wolfsburg in 2020 and has scored 44 goals in 79 appearances for the club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

