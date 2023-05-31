CONCACAF Champions League CONCACAF Finals odds: How to bet Club León vs. Los Angeles FC, pick Updated May. 31, 2023 3:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 CONCACAF Champions League final will feature a matchup between Club León and Los Angeles FC. The huge matchup can be seen on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

The final will be a two-game aggregate match in which the total of Wednesday night's game (the first leg) will be added to the total of Sunday's game (the second leg), with the team the most points taking the title.

LAFC is the defending MLS Cup Champion and last advanced to the CONCACAF Champions final in 2021 where they lost 2-1 to Mexico’s Tigres. The Black and Gold are just the second team from MLS to appear in multiple SCCL Finals. The club advanced by defeating Philadelphia Union 4-1 on aggregate.

Club León, on the other hand, lost the first semifinal leg against Tigres UANL 2-1, but they were able to win at home 3-1 to win the series 4-3 on aggregate and advance.

If that wasn't enough to whet your gambling appetites, these clubs squared off in 2020 in the CCL Round of 16 with León winning the first leg 2-0 and LAFC winning the second leg 3-0 to advance on aggregate, 3-2.

Will the Black and Gold be able to repeat their 2020 performance, or will the crafty nature of Club León be too much to overcome?

Here's how to bet the León-LAFC match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick.

León vs. LAFC (10 p.m. ET Thursday, May 31, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

León: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

LAFC: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

PIck via FOX Sports Soccer Journalist Doug McIntyre:

There's a lot on the line, both for LAFC and MLS. Consecutive CONCACAF titles would prove that last year's triumph by the Seattle Sounders that gave MLS its first Champions League victory and snapped more than two decades of regional domination by Mexican clubs in the process wasn't a fluke or an aberration. On the eve of the inaugural Leagues Cup, a month-long competition featuring all MLS and Liga MX teams that debuts in July, it would show that the former has significantly closed the gap between the two neighboring circuits.

The hosts are the clear favorites (-133) at Estadio León. But with Sunday’s second leg set for Los Angeles, LAFC is likely to adopt a defensive posture in the opener to try to keep the score close enough that a convincing victory in the decisive match will be enough to deliver the CONCACAF title.

PICK: Draw (+250, bet $10 to win $35 total)

