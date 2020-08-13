UEFA Champions League Adams Makes Champions League History 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tyler Adams made history in RB Leipzig's 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, becoming the first American to score in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals round or later.

Not only did the 21-year-old out of Wappinger Falls, New York's goal ink his name in the record books, it proved to be the match-winner.

Adams came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute, with the game deadlocked at 1-1 following goals from Leipzig's Daniel Olmo and Atletico's Joao Felix.

A delicious pass from Marcel Sabitzer set the move in motion, with Angeliño collecting out wide before squaring a pass to Adams. The American took a touch, fired low with power from his right foot and sent his deflected effort past a sprawling Jan Oblak.

FOX Sports soccer analyst and U.S. men's national team legend Alexi Lalas had nothing but praise for Adams following the match.

“Tyler’s goal was a wonder moment of American soccer history, and one we should all take pride in. But it’s only a small piece of what makes him great. At every level he’s excelled and with every challenge he has shown he’s a winner and a leader. Combine that with a great personality and a maturity beyond his years and I think we’re looking at the true Captain America for many years to come.”

Adams, a midfielder by trade, started his youth career in the New York Red Bulls system before leaving Major League Soccer to join RB Leipzig in January 2019.

This was Adams' first goal for Leipzig, and one he admitted was "unexpected" in his post-match interview.

Neymar and Paris St. Germain await RB Leipzig in the semifinals of the Champions League, set for Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. ET.

It'll be the first UCL semifinal RB Leipzig has ever participated in, as Adams & Co. look to continue their storybook run.

