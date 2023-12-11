National Rugby League to play two regular-season games in Las Vegas on March 2 Published Dec. 11, 2023 3:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The intention of North American sports to expand their footprint in other countries – most notably the NFL – continues to grow.

Early next year, just a few weeks after the Super Bowl, the process will work in reverse.

Australia's National Rugby League competition, wildly popular in its own country and seeking to generate traction in the U.S. market, will kick off its season by playing a pair of official regular-season games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 2.

The Brisbane Broncos will take on the Sydney Roosters while the South Sydney Rabbitohs clash with the Manly Sea Eagles, four of the most-followed and accomplished teams in the Australian competition.

If you're wondering what to expect as a viewing spectacle, Manly's Aaron Woods and South Sydney's Campbell Graham made it pretty clear in an interview with FOX sideline reporter Laura Okmin during a visit to the Las Vegas Raiders-Minnesota Vikings Week 14 showdown at Allegiant on Sunday.

"Americans love the collisions in sport," Woods said. "We want to bring the main game from Australia that we love doing back home. There's no helmets, no pads, we are just here to make a collision and get the fans pumped up."

"We are just going to try to get out here and bash each other really," Graham said with a laugh. "We want to come out here and entertain and I think we've got the product to do that."

At its highest level, the sport of rugby league, played with 13 players per side, features ferocious tackling and elite athleticism, and NRL matches captivate both live and television audiences Down Under. Woods and Graham are part of a contingent of players and administrators currently touring the United States to drum up interest and were particularly taken with the tailgating culture that is a staple part of the American football experience.

Having the NRL's steps into the U.S. take place in the same venue that will host the Super Bowl is a major lift, and with 20,000 tickets already sold, early signs are positive.

Only time will tell if rugby league's foray to these shores has the same effect as the NFL's trips to London, Germany and Mexico, but the NRL is certainly not holding back.

The four teams making the trip in March have 50 championships between them, as well as some heavyweight celebrity followers. Hollywood star Russell Crowe is a co-owner of South Sydney, while fellow actor Hugh Jackman is an avid Manly supporter.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .