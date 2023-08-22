National Football League Mayo macchiato or mocha? Will Levis signs lifetime deal with Hellman's Mayonnaise Published Aug. 22, 2023 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Will Levis will get to enjoy as much mayo in his coffee as he'd like for the rest of his life.

The Tennessee Titans' rookie quarterback has signed a lifetime deal with Hellman's Mayonnaise, parent company Unilever announced on Tuesday. Levis, who is the first athlete to sign a deal with Unilever, announced his deal to promote Hellman's Mayonnaise in a mock press conference.

"I want to thank everyone for coming. Today is a very special day," Levis began as he sat in front of dozens of large Hellman's Mayonnaise jars. "It really is the culmination of years and years to become the best football player I can possibly be. For it to come to this moment is a dream come true. It's not every day that someone offers to compensate you in mayonnaise.

"I'm proud to officially announce I've signed a lifetime supply of Hellmann's contract. I'd like to thank my mom, who introduced me to Hellmann's Mayonnaise and started my love for the beautiful condiment that it is, as well as my high school lunch lady, Ms. Lisa, who knew that extra mayonnaise meant extra mayonnaise."

As Levis took fake questions in the press conference, he began to squirt Hellmann's Mayonnaise into a cup of coffee.

"It just means the world to me, honestly," Levis said as he took a sip of coffee with the mayo in it.

One of the questions Levis was asked was going to go mayo macchiato or mayo mocha with his coffee.

"I haven't tried either, but I would probably think that mayo mocha would be pretty good," Levis responded.

Levis first shared his love for putting the condiment in his coffee during SEC media days last summer while he was still at Kentucky. The story of how he found out he liked putting mayo in his coffee occurred not too long prior to that.

"It was a Friday before a game, me and my girlfriend were at breakfast, we got our coffees and there was no cream, no sugar on the table, just a bottle of mayo," Levis said in a video for the NFL's social media pages during the combine in March. "She made the kind of funny joke ‘Do you think people are supposed to put this in their coffee?’ And I was like, ‘Maybe, let’s try it out.’"



But, as Levis mentioned in his announcement of the contract with Hellmann's Mayonnaise, he's loved the condiment prior to putting it in his coffee.

"We’ve always been a Hellmann’s family," Levis told Sportico. "I put it on all my sandwiches starting when I was kid bringing my lunch pail to school. That never stopped. And then the video came out and I didn’t know what would come out of it, other than just having some fun."

Levis isn't the only rookie to share details of a condiment endorsement deal this week. Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson starred in a new commercial for his mustard brand, "Bijan Mustardson." In the commercial, Robinson catches a hot dog from a quarterback that tossed it off the grill before saying, "touchdown!" as he poured the mustard on.

The new commercial for Bijan Mustardson dropped exactly a year after the product was launched while Robinson was still at Texas. Robinson collaborated with Austin-based entrepreneurial creative lab Callen and Austin chef Joe Gentempo to create the mustard brand.

The launching of the brand was one of the first deals made by a college athlete to go mainstream following the introduction of name, image and likeness in 2021.

As for football matters, both Levis and Robinson appear to be competing for roles. That isn't too surprising for Levis as the second-round pick is battling with Malik Willis for the Titans' backup quarterback gig. But Robinson, who was drafted eighth overall, was listed as the third-string running back on the Falcons' first unofficial depth chart of the season.

Levis completed 9 of 14 passes for 85 yards and an interception in his only preseason game while Robinson rushed for 20 yards on four carries and added a six-yard reception in his limited preseason action last week.

