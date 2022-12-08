National Football League
NFL Week 14 top plays: Raiders lead Baker Mayfield, Rams on TNF
43 mins ago

Week 14 of the NFL season kicks off with Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders leading the Los Angeles Rams on the road at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

The Raiders (5-7) are coming off a Week 13 win, while the Rams (3-9) are aiming to end a six-game losing streak. L.A. is once again without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was placed on IR this past weekend with a neck injury. 

Here are the top plays!

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Starting off with a bang

Carr & Co. set the tone early in this one, as he linked up with Davante Adams for a 32-yard pickup to cross midfield.

L.V. takes the lead

Josh Jacobs kicked off the scoring with a short scamper on Las Vegas' opening drive to put the road team up 7-0.

Related: How RB Josh Jacobs, old-school football have transformed Raiders offense

Not so fast

Then, the Raiders got the ball back right away after the Rams went three-and-out on their first drive.

Make way for Mayfield 

Just like that, John Wolford was out and Baker Mayfield checked in at QB.

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick was released after only five months with the Carolina Panthers and claimed by L.A. on waivers Tuesday.

Making a splash

Mayfield's first completion as a Ram was a 21-yard strike to Van Jefferson to get into Raiders territory.

The drive ended with a field goal to close the gap slightly, 10-3, as the first quarter came to a close.

Play on

The Raiders added another field goal to extend their lead to 13-3 early in the second quarter.

On the Rams' ensuing drive, Mayfield went to work, moving the home team downfield. First, he connected with Tutu Atwell on what turned into a 22-yard pickup. Then, he accounted for another 22-yard gain, this time with Ben Skowronek.

Bump in the road

The Rams' drive ended there, however, after Cam Akers fumbled in the red zone on the next play. 

The Raiders didn't waste any time capitalizing on the turnover, as Carr connected with Adams on a 35-yard strike to put L.V. in scoring range.

Not how L.V. drew it up

The Raiders' drive ended prematurely, though, as Carr was picked off in the end zone. 

It remained a 10-point game headed into the break.

Stay tuned for updates!

