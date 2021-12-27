National Football League Monday Night Football Top Plays: Dolphins face Saints 16 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 16 action wraps up on Monday night as the Miami Dolphins battle the New Orleans Saints in the first matchup between these two teams since 2017.

The Dolphins are on a hot streak, winning six straight games after starting this season 1-7. With a win tonight, Miami would be the first team in NFL history to win seven straight following a seven-game losing streak.

So far, they are in a good position, holding a 10-3 lead over the Saints, who have a rookie in Ian Book starting at quarterback. Starter Jameis Winston is on injured reserve and backup QBs Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here are the top plays from Monday's game.

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

FIRST QUARTER

Book got a rough introduction to life in the NFL, throwing a pick-six on his second career pass attempt.

SECOND QUARTER

It was a defensive battle in the first half, with neither offense able to find the end zone.

With the Saints' offense unable to put up points, their defense buckled down to hold the Dolphins' offense to one field goal, in large part due to plays like this from Cameron Jordan.

While the Dolphins' offense also struggled, rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was quite productive, hauling in seven passes for 62 yards in the first half.

His seventh reception made history, giving him 93 on the season for 911 yards.

The 911 yards are the most ever for a Dolphins rookie receiver, and the 93 receptions are second all-time for a rookie receiver in NFL history.

THIRD QUARTER

The Saints defense continued to step up to start the third quarter, with Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore recording an interception to get the back right back to his offense.

