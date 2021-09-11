National Football League Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns odds: How to bet, picks, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One is a recent Super Bowl champion aiming to reclaim its crown. The other is a team on the rise hoping to take the next step.

NFL Week 1 features an epic clash between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets at FOX Bet.

CLEVELAND BROWNS vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 5.5 points; otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -250 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $14 total); Browns +210 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Clay Travis and Cousin Sal:

PICK: Browns (+5.5) to lose by fewer than 5.5 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet

