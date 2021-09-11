National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns odds: How to bet, picks, more Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns odds: How to bet, picks, more
National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns odds: How to bet, picks, more

3 hours ago

One is a recent Super Bowl champion aiming to reclaim its crown. The other is a team on the rise hoping to take the next step.

NFL Week 1 features an epic clash between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets at FOX Bet.

CLEVELAND BROWNS vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 5.5 points; otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -250 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $14 total); Browns +210 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Clay Travis and Cousin Sal:

PICK: Browns (+5.5) to lose by fewer than 5.5 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
How To Bet Dolphins vs. Patriots
National Football League

How To Bet Dolphins vs. Patriots

How To Bet Dolphins vs. Patriots
Two young QBs clash in an AFC East battle. Geoff Schwartz explains why that's a formula for taking the under in Week 1.
10 mins ago
NFL Week 1 Odds For Every Game
National Football League

NFL Week 1 Odds For Every Game

NFL Week 1 Odds For Every Game
From the point spreads to the moneylines and everything in between, here's what you need to know about NFL Week 1 betting.
12 mins ago
20 Years Later: Remembering 9/11
College Football

20 Years Later: Remembering 9/11

20 Years Later: Remembering 9/11
Saturday is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. FOX Sports and the sports world remember those that were lost two decades ago.
1 hour ago
How To Bet Chargers vs. Washington
National Football League

How To Bet Chargers vs. Washington

How To Bet Chargers vs. Washington
According to the oddsmakers, this one should be the tightest game of Week 1. Who will come out on top? Our experts dive in.
3 hours ago
How To Bet Packers vs. Saints
National Football League

How To Bet Packers vs. Saints

How To Bet Packers vs. Saints
Aaron Rodgers is back. Drew Brees ... is not. Here's why the Saints could be in for a long day against the Packers.
3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes