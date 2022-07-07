National Football League Would Jimmy Garoppolo be a great fit in Tampa Bay? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Jimmy Garoppolo checks a lot of boxes as an NFL quarterback, and with Baker Mayfield having been traded this week, the San Francisco 49ers QB should be next on the move.

But what teams should be interested in him? According to Colin Cowherd, it depends on how you view him.

On Thursday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd asserted that there are three types of quarterbacks in the NFL — franchise quarterbacks, bridge quarterbacks and backup quarterbacks — and he had strong a strong opinion on where Garoppolo's skills lined up.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo next to be traded? The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for Trey Lance to take over, but Jimmy G remains on the roster. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes San Francisco should now work to trade Garoppolo.

"Jimmy Garoppolo is the world’s best bridge quarterback," Cowherd said. "He wins, he has been in good games, he’s not that expensive, he’s willing to be a backup, he’ll never screw you at the podium, everybody in the room likes him, he’s got dude quality.

" … He has gone into Lambeau and beaten [Aaron Rodgers]. He has played in cold weather and hot weather. He has played [against Patrick] Mahomes in a Super Bowl. And he is good in the locker room."

On the other hand, Garoppolo is seen as limited. He hasn't had a passer rating over 100 since 2019, and his career TD-INT ratio is just 71-38. On top of that, Garoppolo has a history of injuries.

"He gets hurt too much, and that's why he's not a franchise [QB]," Cowherd said.

So if Garoppolo is the best bridge quarterback on the market, where would it make sense for him to go?

"You could bring him to Tampa behind [Tom] Brady," suggested Cowherd. " … and just say, ‘Hey, Kyle Trask isn’t ready next year, we are going to bring in Jimmy to back him up.’ I don’t know if the finances work, I haven’t looked at that. But to me, it would work solely because of Jimmy. I don't know if Tom would like it, but Jimmy would be fine with it."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.