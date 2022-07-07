National Football League
Would Jimmy Garoppolo be a great fit in Tampa Bay? Would Jimmy Garoppolo be a great fit in Tampa Bay?
National Football League

Would Jimmy Garoppolo be a great fit in Tampa Bay?

1 hour ago

Jimmy Garoppolo checks a lot of boxes as an NFL quarterback, and with Baker Mayfield having been traded this week, the San Francisco 49ers QB should be next on the move.

But what teams should be interested in him? According to Colin Cowherd, it depends on how you view him.

On Thursday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd asserted that there are three types of quarterbacks in the NFL — franchise quarterbacks, bridge quarterbacks and backup quarterbacks — and he had strong a strong opinion on where Garoppolo's skills lined up.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo next to be traded?

Is Jimmy Garoppolo next to be traded?
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for Trey Lance to take over, but Jimmy G remains on the roster. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes San Francisco should now work to trade Garoppolo.

"Jimmy Garoppolo is the world’s best bridge quarterback," Cowherd said. "He wins, he has been in good games, he’s not that expensive, he’s willing to be a backup, he’ll never screw you at the podium, everybody in the room likes him, he’s got dude quality.

" … He has gone into Lambeau and beaten [Aaron Rodgers]. He has played in cold weather and hot weather. He has played [against Patrick] Mahomes in a Super Bowl. And he is good in the locker room."

On the other hand, Garoppolo is seen as limited. He hasn't had a passer rating over 100 since 2019, and his career TD-INT ratio is just 71-38. On top of that, Garoppolo has a history of injuries.

"He gets hurt too much, and that's why he's not a franchise [QB]," Cowherd said.

So if Garoppolo is the best bridge quarterback on the market, where would it make sense for him to go?

"You could bring him to Tampa behind [Tom] Brady," suggested Cowherd. " … and just say, ‘Hey, Kyle Trask isn’t ready next year, we are going to bring in Jimmy to back him up.’ I don’t know if the finances work, I haven’t looked at that. But to me, it would work solely because of Jimmy. I don't know if Tom would like it, but Jimmy would be fine with it."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Is Cam Newton's career over after Baker Mayfield trade?
National Football League

Is Cam Newton's career over after Baker Mayfield trade?

1 hour ago
Sandra Douglass Morgan takes over as Raiders president
National Football League

Sandra Douglass Morgan takes over as Raiders president

3 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers' new tattoo: What does it all mean?
Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers' new tattoo: What does it all mean?

4 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks

4 hours ago
Baker Mayfield trade: Panthers make a Hail Mary play
National Football League

Baker Mayfield trade: Panthers make a Hail Mary play

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes