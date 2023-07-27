National Football League Jalen Ramsey carted off field at Dolphins practice with apparent knee injury Published Jul. 27, 2023 4:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off the field Thursday after a collision with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, according to reporters at Miami's practice.

Ramsey was reportedly participating in an 11-on-11 drill and was covering Hill before both players got tangled up and fell down. After trying to get off the field on his own power, Ramsey needed a cart with the team's trainers evaluating his left knee.

There wasn't an immediate update available on Ramsey's status following practice.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland admitted a sense of concern over the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Everybody’s worried about him, but I’m not really sure what’s wrong," Holland told reporters following practice.

Holland also didn't want to speculate on what Ramsey's possible injury was, though he revealed he spoke with him for a bit after he went down.

"I don’t really know too much information about the situation," Holland said. "I’m not a professional, so I’m not going to diagnose him. My expertise is on the field."

While Holland was "worried," Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou felt differently, saying "he's going to be good."

The Dolphins made a big commitment to the three-time All-Pro cornerback this offseason. Not only did they give up a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long in the trade with the Los Angeles Rams, but they also fully guaranteed Ramsey's contract for the next two seasons, lifting the guarantees from $7.5 million to $35.5 million in that stretch.

The 28-year-old has still played at a high level over the last few seasons. He made the Pro Bowl for the sixth consecutive year in 2022, recording four interceptions, 18 passes defended, 88 combined tackles, three forced fumbles and two sacks.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Miami Dolphins Jalen Ramsey

share