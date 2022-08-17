National Football League Chargers' Derwin James becomes highest-paid safety in NFL history 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports NFL Writer

Editor's Note: Chargers safety Derwin James is reportedly signing a four-year, $76.4 million extension, averaging $19.1 million per year. The deal will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. In June, Eric D. Williams wrote this piece about James' growing value to the team.

Since his arrival as the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James has served as an emotional leader defensively.

The do-everything defensive back plays with an unbridled enthusiasm and energy that are contagious, which spills over to his teammates.

Upon his arrival in the league, James gave way to veteran leaders such as Casey Hayward Jr., Melvin Ingram III and Brandon Mebane to provide vocal leadership while the young safety grew into his role with the team.

Now in his fifth NFL season, the 25-year-old Florida State product will serve as the defensive playcaller and Bolts’ vocal leader for a second straight year in head coach Brandon Staley’s 3-4 scheme.

"I’m more comfortable this year doing it," James said. "Just hearing Coach [Staley] in my ear this year versus the first time last year, it’s more comfortable. It sounds familiar to me. I kind of can finish some of the calls before he even says it to me now, so that’s cool."

The Chargers loaded up on new players to help improve a disappointing performance by the defense in Staley’s first season in 2021, including the addition of a shutdown cornerback in former New England Patriot J.C. Jackson and edge rushers Khalil Mack via trade and Kyle Van Noy through free agency.

But the straw that stirs the drink for the Chargers remains James.

"We want Derwin to be the signal-caller of our defense because we feel like he is the leader of our defense," Staley said. "We feel like the way he plays, where he plays — whether he’s playing safety, Star or Money — he’s in the middle of the defense. He never leaves the field. We think that that’s important. We think that can be an advantage."

Due to injuries last season, James aligned as the deep safety on 53% of his team’s defensive snaps, according to Next Gen Stats. The two previous seasons, James was used as a deep safety on just 25% of snaps.

With the addition of Jackson (who can travel with the opposing offense’s No. 1 receiver) and slot defender Bryce Callahan in free agency, as well as speedy third-round selection JT Woods in the draft, the Chargers should have more options in the defensive backfield, allowing James to be more of a playmaker at the line of scrimmage.

"I feel like it’s going to help our defense a lot," James said. "Being able to blitz more and being able to do a lot more things in the [tackle] box. I’m comfortable in the box. I don’t mind it."

Added Staley: "Derwin was fantastic for us last season. What we’ve done is we’ve surrounded them with a lot more depth and talent, so that all his talents will shine even brighter than they did last season because of who he has joined up with.

"Derwin, all he needs to do is continue to do what he always does because he’s one of the special players in the league."

James has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL since he entered the league four years ago. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors during an impressive rookie season in 2018, finishing with 105 tackles, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions and 3.5 sacks. Last season, he led the Chargers in tackles with 118, earning a second Pro Bowl selection.

In between, James had trouble staying healthy. In 2019, a fractured foot forced him to miss all but five games that season. The following year, James missed the entire 2020 season due to a torn meniscus that required surgery.

James said he feels strong and healthy heading into this season, having added a couple of pounds to better endure the rigors of a marathon NFL season. James also switched from No. 33 to No. 3, his college number.

Along with being the team's second-leading tackler last season, James totaled two interceptions, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, he said nothing is imminent as far as contract discussions between his agent, David Mulugheta, and the Chargers. Traditionally, the Chargers broker new agreements with rookies at the end of their deals in the summer, just before the start of training camp at the end of July.

"Whenever that takes care of itself, it takes care of itself," James said. "My job right now is just to help guys like Khalil Mack and JT Woods get up to speed."

After leading the No. 1-ranked defense in 2020 as defensive coordinator for the Rams, Staley’s defensive group underperformed in his first season with the Bolts. L.A. finished 29th in total defense, allowing 27 points per game.

The Chargers were even worse against the run, allowing 139 rushing yards per contest — third-worst in the league. L.A. allowed offenses to convert a league-worst 49.54% on third down and forced just 21 takeaways, tied for 17th in the NFL.

The Bolts finished tied for 21st in sacks (35) and gave up 12 passing plays of 40-plus yards last season, which placed them in the bottom third in the NFL.

However, with an infusion of talent up front, including defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox and Austin Johnson, along with Mack and inside linebacker Troy Reeder, the Chargers should be better at stopping the run, leading to more success getting off the field on third down.

At the head of the snake for L.A.’s potent defense is James.

"We have to become a team defense, which is all three levels playing the game the right way from a technique standpoint, an assignment standpoint and then them understanding how it all fits together," Staley said. "And this group does. … I’m excited because it’s a deep group, it’s an experienced group. We have a good mix of veterans and youth, but they’re all guys that fit how we want to play."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.