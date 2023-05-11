National Football League Cardinals QB Kyler Murray makes donations to Texas mall shooting victims Published May. 11, 2023 6:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made two donations to victims of a Texas mall shooting that occurred last weekend, including $15,000 to a young boy who lost his entire family.

Murray — who is from Allen, Texas, where the shooting occurred — also donated $10,000 to a general fund for victims of the shooting and shared the links with his 372,000-plus followers on Twitter.

"This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas," Murray wrote Sunday. "If there is any way I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know.

"When is this s--- gonna stop?"

Among the victims at the outdoor shopping mall were three members of a Korean American family: a couple and one of their sons, who was three. Another son was wounded, said Myoung-Joon Kim, head of mission at the Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Dallas.

The parents were identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as Kyu Song Cho, 37, and Cindy Cho, 35.

Murray has played four seasons for the Cardinals and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

