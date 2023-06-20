Major League Baseball
Victor Wembanyama throws first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft
Victor Wembanyama throws first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft

Published Jun. 20, 2023 8:48 p.m. ET

Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-plus French player expected to be taken by San Antonio with the first pick in the NBA draft this week, threw out a wild ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

He wore a pinstriped jersey with "New York" across the chest rather than the traditional interlocking "NY," and he had Joe DiMaggio's No. 5 on the back. Standing on the rubber, he fired the ball in the dirt, well wide of the plate to the first-base side.

The 19-year-old spent this past season with Metropolitans 92 in the French league. The NBA lists his height as 7-4. He has said 7-3 and some internet sites show 7-5.

The NBA draft is Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Basketball Association
San Antonio Spurs
New York Yankees
