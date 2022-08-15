Major League Baseball Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward amid another losing season 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season and fourth since he took over the team.

The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He finished with a 211-287 record in his first managerial job.

Woodward was under contract through next season, and the team held an option for the 2024 season.

Third base coach Tony Beasley was named the team’s interim manager, starting with Monday night’s game against the Oakland A’s.

Texas is 53-61 after a series win at home over the Seattle Mariners, but hasn’t had a winning record at any point this season. That’s even after a record offseason spending spree that added a half-billion dollar infield — All-Star shortstop Corey Seager to a $325 million, 10-year contract, and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to a $175, seven-year deal.

The Rangers peaked at 24-24 at the end of May, but then lost their next three games and five of six.

Reporting by the Associated Press

