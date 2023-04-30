Bryce Harper could return to Phillies lineup Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies star right fielder Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John surgery in November. Now, he's eyeing a return to the lineup just over five months after the operation.
Harper is scheduled for a Monday follow-up appointment on his elbow. Barring a hiccup, he will then be activated and make his season debut in Philadelphia's Tuesday night matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Harper, who has appeared at an infield position in just two career MLB games, has been working at first base, as the Phillies have expressed that playing there puts less pressure on his throwing elbow (right). This approach also dovetails with first baseman Rhys Hoskins tearing his ACL in spring training.
Harper originally suffered the elbow injury in April of last season, but he was able to hit through it. He then missed two months after getting hit in the thumb in June. Harper's last appearance in the field was April 16 of last season.
Across the 99 games that he appeared in last season, Harper totaled 18 home runs and 65 RBIs while posting a .286/.364/.514 batting line. In the postseason, he totaled six home runs and 13 RBIs while posting a .349/.414/.746 batting line.
Harper, 30, is a two-time MLB MVP and a seven-time All-Star.
The Phillies are 15-13, good for fourth in the NL East.
Top MLB stories from FOX Sports:
- Shohei Ohtani overcomes pitching struggles by nearly making history with his bat
- What we learned in MLB this week: Gerrit Cole is on a Cy Young mission
- Mariners' Robbie Ray needs elbow surgery, will miss rest of season
- Brandon Nimmo finds star form to become the leader the title-starved Mets need
- Bryce Harper’s rapid recovery from Tommy John latest reminder of how abnormal a force he is
- MLB mailbag: Jazz Chisholm's CF adventures, Pete Alonso's leap, ballpark food ideas
-
Mariners' Easton McGee takes no-hit bid into 7th inning of first MLB start
Aaron Judge has mild hip strain, Yankees waiting to decide on IL trip
Rangers' Jacob deGrom lands on 15-day IL after exiting early vs. Yankees
-
Judge out of Yankees lineup after tests on captain's hip
As Justin Verlander nears return, Mets almost at full strength
What we learned in MLB this week: Gerrit Cole is on a Cy Young mission
-
Why Brandon Marsh's wet hair makes him a perfect fit with the Phillies
Yankees, Gleyber Torres dare fan to follow through on bowl cut bet after homer
MLB Power Rankings: Orioles, Pirates, Rangers ride pitching to fast starts
-
Mariners' Easton McGee takes no-hit bid into 7th inning of first MLB start
Aaron Judge has mild hip strain, Yankees waiting to decide on IL trip
Rangers' Jacob deGrom lands on 15-day IL after exiting early vs. Yankees
-
Judge out of Yankees lineup after tests on captain's hip
As Justin Verlander nears return, Mets almost at full strength
What we learned in MLB this week: Gerrit Cole is on a Cy Young mission
-
Why Brandon Marsh's wet hair makes him a perfect fit with the Phillies
Yankees, Gleyber Torres dare fan to follow through on bowl cut bet after homer
MLB Power Rankings: Orioles, Pirates, Rangers ride pitching to fast starts