Major League Baseball
Bryce Harper could return to Phillies lineup Tuesday
Major League Baseball

Bryce Harper could return to Phillies lineup Tuesday

Published Apr. 30, 2023 7:34 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies star right fielder Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John surgery in November. Now, he's eyeing a return to the lineup just over five months after the operation.

Harper is scheduled for a Monday follow-up appointment on his elbow. Barring a hiccup, he will then be activated and make his season debut in Philadelphia's Tuesday night matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Harper, who has appeared at an infield position in just two career MLB games, has been working at first base, as the Phillies have expressed that playing there puts less pressure on his throwing elbow (right). This approach also dovetails with first baseman Rhys Hoskins tearing his ACL in spring training.

Harper originally suffered the elbow injury in April of last season, but he was able to hit through it. He then missed two months after getting hit in the thumb in June. Harper's last appearance in the field was April 16 of last season.

Across the 99 games that he appeared in last season, Harper totaled 18 home runs and 65 RBIs while posting a .286/.364/.514 batting line. In the postseason, he totaled six home runs and 13 RBIs while posting a .349/.414/.746 batting line.

Harper, 30, is a two-time MLB MVP and a seven-time All-Star. 

The Phillies are 15-13, good for fourth in the NL East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top MLB stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USFL Week 3 highlights: New Jersey Generals command Michigan Panthers
USFL Week 3 highlights: New Jersey Generals command Michigan Panthers
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes