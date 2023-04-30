Major League Baseball Bryce Harper could return to Phillies lineup Tuesday Published Apr. 30, 2023 7:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Philadelphia Phillies star right fielder Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John surgery in November. Now, he's eyeing a return to the lineup just over five months after the operation.

Harper is scheduled for a Monday follow-up appointment on his elbow. Barring a hiccup, he will then be activated and make his season debut in Philadelphia's Tuesday night matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Harper, who has appeared at an infield position in just two career MLB games, has been working at first base, as the Phillies have expressed that playing there puts less pressure on his throwing elbow (right). This approach also dovetails with first baseman Rhys Hoskins tearing his ACL in spring training.

Harper originally suffered the elbow injury in April of last season, but he was able to hit through it. He then missed two months after getting hit in the thumb in June. Harper's last appearance in the field was April 16 of last season.

Across the 99 games that he appeared in last season, Harper totaled 18 home runs and 65 RBIs while posting a .286/.364/.514 batting line. In the postseason, he totaled six home runs and 13 RBIs while posting a .349/.414/.746 batting line.

Harper, 30, is a two-time MLB MVP and a seven-time All-Star.

The Phillies are 15-13, good for fourth in the NL East.

