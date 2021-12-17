Tiger Woods makes return to competitive golf with son in PNC Championship

PGA Tour
Welcome back, Tiger Woods!

Less than three weeks after Woods revealed that his days as a full-time PGA Tour pro are probably over in the wake of a horrific car accident that nearly claimed his right leg 10 months ago, the 15-time major champion and his 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods, are participating in the PNC Championship in Orlando this weekend. 

The pair teed off in the pro-am on Friday in what was Woods' first public golf appearance in 12 months. 

Think the PGA Tour legend felt a bit of nerves?

"You know what, I actually did," Woods said. "Haven’t hit too many tee shots, and then all of a sudden the wind has come off the left and my little heel cut thing I’m seeing and all of a sudden there’s people off the tee box."

In his first public comments since the crash, Woods said he is "not even at the halfway point" in his rehab back in November and insisted he was a long way off competing at the tour level. 

While this weekend's tournament is nowhere near the level of a Tour event, it was still encouraging to see Woods back on the green for the second consecutive year. Last year's event was the golf world's introduction to Charlie, when Team Woods finished seventh in 2020. 

This year, the 20 teams who will tee it up this weekend boast a total of 67 major championships. 

Here's how the sports world reacted to Tiger's return.

