Golf - PGA - PGA Championship - 5/19/2022 PGA odds: How to bet PGA Championship, lines, picks 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

PGA Championship week is finally here! When it comes to gambling, Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite to win the event, currently +1100 at FOX Bet.

Jon Rahm was the pre-tournament favorite last week but Scheffler, the Masters champion, moved to the top of the oddsboard on Monday.

There will be a new champion at the PGA Championship as Phil Mickelson won't be in the field to try and defend his title.

Mickelson, who became the oldest major winner when he won the PGA last year, has not played since January. His controversial remarks about the Saudi-backed rival to the PGA Tour went public in February.

The PGA Championship is Thursday-Sunday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Here are the outright winner odds for the big event, with odds via FOX Bet.

Scottie Scheffler +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)

Jon Rahm +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Rory McIlroy +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Justin Thomas +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)

Jordan Spieth +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Collin Morikawa +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Cameron Smith +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Dustin Johnson +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Patrick Cantlay +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Viktor Hovland +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Xander Schauffele +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Hideki Matsuyama +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Shane Lowry +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Will Zalatoris +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Brooks Koepka +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Joaquin Niemann +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Sam Burns +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Corey Conners +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Tony Finau +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Daniel Berger +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)

Louis Oosthuizen +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Max Homa +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Tommy Fleetwood +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Bryson DeChambeau +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Tyrrell Hatton +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Abraham Ancer +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)

Adam Scott +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)

Cameron Young +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)

Jason Day +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)

Tiger Woods +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

Patrick Reed +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Billy Horschel +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)

Keegan Bradley +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)

Marc Leishman +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)

Sergio Garcia +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)

Cameron Champ +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Gary Woodland +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Harold Varner III +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Jason Kokrak +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Justin Rose +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Robert MacIntyre +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Russell Henley +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Seamus Power +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Si Woo Kim +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Talor Gooch +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Webb Simpson +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Davis Riley +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Luke List. +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Matt Kuchar +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Matthew Wolff +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Maverick McNealy +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Rickie Fowler +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Sebastian Munoz +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Thomas Pieters +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Aaron Wise +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

Adam Hadwin +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Alex Noren +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Brian Harman +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Bubba Watson +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Erik van Rooyen +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Harry Higgs +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Jhonattan Vegas +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Kevin Na +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Tom Hoge +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Charl Schwartzel +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Keith Mitchell +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

Mito Pereira +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

Sam Horsfield +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

Sepp Straka +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

Bernd Wiesberger +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

Branden Grace +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

Cameron Tringale +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Chris Kirk +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Joel Dahmen +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Kevin Kisner +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Lee Westwood +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Ryan Palmer +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Cameron Davis +22500 (bet $10 to win $2,260)

Lanto Griffin +22500 (bet $10 to win $2,260)

Russell Knox +22500 (bet $10 to win $2,260)

Adri Arnaus +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Anirban Lahiri +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Carlos Ortiz +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Francesco Molinari +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Ian Poulter +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

J.J. Spaun +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Kevin Streelman +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Lucas Herbert +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Mackenzie Hughes +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Matt Jones +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Nicolai Hojgaard +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Patton Kizzire +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Ryan Fox +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Stewart Cink +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Brendan Steele +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Dean Burmester +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Henrik Stenson +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Joohyung Kim +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Justin Harding +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Laurie Canter +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Lucas Glover +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Min Woo Lee +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Oliver Bekker +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Pablo Larrazabal +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Padraig Harrington +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Richard Bland +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Scott Stallings +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Troy Merritt +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Zach Johnson +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Adam Schenk +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510)

Beau Hossler +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010)

Garrick Higgo +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010)

Hudson Swafford +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010)

Martin Kaymer +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010)

Rikuya Hoshino +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010)

Daniel van Tonder +45000 (bet $10 to win $4,510)

Bio Kim +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Chad Ramey +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Chan Kim +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Jason Dufner +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Jinichiro Kozuma +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Kramer Hickok +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Sadom Kaewkanjana +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Shaun Norris +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Takumi Kanaya +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Yuki Inamori +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Ryan Brehm +75000 (bet $10 to win $7,510)

Ryosuke Kinoshita +75000 (bet $10 to win $7,510)

Alex Beach +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Alex Cejka +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Dylan Newman +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Jesse Mueller +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

John Daly +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Kyle Mendoza +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Matt Borchert +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Michael Block +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Rich Beem +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Ryan Vermeer +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Sean McCarty +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Shaun Micheel +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Shawn Warren +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Tyler Collet +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Y.E. Yang +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

BetMGM data analyst John Ewing said Tiger Woods continues to get lots of betting action.

Ewing said Scheffler opened at +5000. Scheffler has the highest ticket percentage (10.6%) and highest handle percentage (19.8%) at BetMGM currently, per Ewing.

If you are ready to throw a few bucks down on the PGA Championship, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers!

Get more from Golf - PGA - PGA Championship - 5/19/2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

share story