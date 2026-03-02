2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds: Scottie Scheffler Favored

With the Arnold Palmer Invitational teeing off this Thursday, the names at the top of the oddsboard are familiar ones, as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy lead the way.

The favorites, along with the PGA Tour's most well-known competitors, will vie for the $20 million purse, as the PGA Signature Event gets underway on March 5 from Bay Hill in Orlando, Fla.

So which golfer will boast the iconic red cardigan at the end of the weekend?

Let's take a look at the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of March 3.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Scottie Scheffler: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Rory McIlroy: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Collin Morikawa: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Xander Schauffele: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Russell Henley: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Hideki Matsuyama: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Si Woo Kim: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Cameron Young: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Robert MacIntyre: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ludvig Åberg: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ben Griffin: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Chris Gotterup: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Jake Knapp: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Kurt Kitayama: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Harris English: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Viktor Hovland: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Shane Lowry: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Rickie Fowler: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Sam Burns: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Adam Scott: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Justin Rose: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Maverick McNealy: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Justin Thomas: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Jason Day: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Sepp Straka: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Here is what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorites: Scottie Scheffler comes into this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational as the favorite to claim the top prize in Orlando. The World No. 1 golfer won this tournament in 2022 and in 2024, but in 2025, he finished T-11. With four majors on his résumé, Scheffler stands to face stiff competition against Rory McIlroy, the second name on this list. And Rory's not just second on the oddsboard, he's also the second-ranked golfer in the world. The last time McIlroy won at Bay Hill was in 2018. He finished T15 in last year's invitational.

The Champ: You have to scroll down the board a bit to find reigning champ Russell Henley, whose odds to win this weekend are on the longer side at +2700. And winning two in a row is no easy feat. The last player to go back-to-back at Bay Hill was Matt Every (2014, 2015). Tiger Woods also did it, winning in 2012 and 2013. Henley, currently No. 7 in the world rankings, took last year's tournament by rallying with a 2-under 70 to edge out Collin Morikawa.