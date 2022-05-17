Golf - PGA - PGA Championship - 5/19/2022 PGA odds: How to bet on Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship, pick 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If Phil Mickelson did it, why can't Tiger Woods?

Mickelson stunned the golf world (and the betting world) by winning the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in South Carolina.

Could Tiger pull another stunner at this year's PGA Championship, which will be Thursday-Sunday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma? Let's discuss that and dive into the various ways to bet on Tiger at FOX Bet this weekend.

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the golf section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

RELATED: Odds for PGA Championship

Looking for ways to bet on Woods this week? Here are the different offerings and Tiger's current odds for the PG:

TIGER WOODS ODDS

Wins 2022 PGA Championship: +6000 (bet $10 at FOX Bet to win $610)

Leads after first round: +6600 (bet $10 at FOX Bet to win $670)

Makes cut (Bet Boost): +100, normally -138 (bet $10 at FOX Bet to win $20)

Misses cut: +100 (bet $10 at FOX Bet to win $20)

Finishes in top 5: +1400 (bet $10 at FOX Bet to win $150)

Finishes in top 10: +650 (bet $10 at FOX Bet to win $75)

Finishes in top 20: +275 (bet $10 at FOX Bet to win $37.50)

Mickelson withdrew from the PGA Championship last week. He became the oldest to win a major (50 years, 11 months) with his victory at Kiawah Island.

Tiger is 46 years, four months old going into this event.

Tiger made the cut at the Masters but faded by Sunday, finishing in the middle of the pack (47th out of 90 golfers).

Tiger is seeking his fifth PGA Championship to go with his wins in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007. The last time Tiger placed in the top 10 at the PGA since 2009 was when he took second in 2018.

"Yes, Tiger Woods has won the PGA Championship at Southern Hills before, but that was 15 years ago at a course that has since undergone drastic changes," FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman stated. "The new layout demands pinpoint iron play to small targets and the ability to recover with great chips if the target is missed.

"Tiger can certainly stay in the mix with solid approach shots and some magic around the greens but at this stage of his career his durability will always be a concern."

While Brossman doesn't think Tiger can reclaim glory by winning it all, he does like Woods' chances of making the cut.

PICK: Tiger Woods makes cut (Bet Boost): +100, normally -138 (bet $10 at FOX Bet to win $20)

When it comes to betting action, BetMGM data analyst John Ewing tweeted that Tiger continues to get wagered on.

Per Ewing, BetMGM has received 42% of the tickets and 3% of the handle on Tiger making the cut, as opposed to 58% and 97% of the handle for him missing the cut.

"Tiger Woods is our biggest liability to win the PGA Championship," said Jason Scott, vice president of trading at BetMGM. "If Tiger were to win, it would be the biggest losing result in BetMGM history. Tiger missing the cut would be a good outcome for the sportsbook."

Not everyone thinks Tiger will roll this weekend. Ewing said BetMGM has taken a $13,000 wager on Tiger to miss the cut at +115 (bettor would receive $27,950 total if Tiger goes home Friday night).

Are you betting on Tiger or fading him this weekend? Either way, any tournament Tiger plays in is fun to watch and wager on. If you are ready to throw a few bucks down on Tiger or the PGA Championship, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers!

Get more from Golf - PGA - PGA Championship - 5/19/2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic Golf - PGA - PGA Championship - 5/19/2022