2025 British Open Field: Full list of 156 golfers at The Open Championship

The 2025 Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush's Dunluce Links for the third time ever. The final men's major of 2025 closes out with the 153rd British Open, featuring a field of 156 players.

Below is the current field list in alphabetical order:

2025 British Open Field

British Open Alternates

