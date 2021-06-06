Boxing Social media gears up for Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul fight 22 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Boxing bragging rights are on the line Sunday night.

That's what's being touted as the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) gears up to take on YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium.

The two mercurial figures will go toe-to-toe in an untraditional ⁠— and therefore, unsanctioned ⁠— bout.

As for the main event, a referee will monitor the action, but scores will not be kept, and there won't be an official decision. Knockouts, TKOs and disqualifications will be the only ways for either fighter to earn a win.

The exhibition is set for eight rounds, and both fighters will use 10-ounce gloves.

For Mayweather, this is less of a fight and more of an opportunity to entertain.

"I don’t look at it as a fight. I think my opponent looks at it as a fight," Mayweather said Thursday in the lead-up to the fight, via the Associated Press. "I look at it: For one night, I’ll be entertaining the people. I do it when I want to. We’re going to go out there [and] have fun Sunday and give the people what they want to see."

Mayweather, who has retired from the sport multiple times but most recently hung up the gloves in 2017, doubled down on that sentiment days later.

As far as the tale of the tape, the 5-foot-8 Mayweather is vastly undersized against the 6-foot-2 Paul.

At Saturday's weigh-in, Mayweather weighed 155 pounds, while Paul registered 189.5 pounds. The weight limit for the fight was 190 pounds.

There's also the age difference to consider, with Mayweather at age 44 and Paul at age 26.

However, Mayweather's wealth of experience across a 21-year career makes up for his other shortcomings in a big way.

His record is still unblemished after 50 official fights, while Paul has just one previous exhibition under his belt. That hasn't impacted Paul's confidence, though.

"Victory for me. Even though there's no judges, everyone will know that I won," he said.

Logan Paul vows victory against Floyd Mayweather

With two humungous personalities squaring off, the lead-up to the fight has been like that of a super heavyweight fight.

And that includes a former NFL great fighting on the undercard.

Retired Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson, also known as Ochocinco, stepped foot in the ring for a four-round exhibition bout against Brian Maxwell, which resulted in Johnson going down to the canvas in the fourth round.

Here's what social media had to say in the buildup to Sunday's clash:

