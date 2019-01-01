Julius Randle finishes with 33 in Pelicans win over Timberwolves
Video Details
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Pelicans
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Julius Randle
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Northwest
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Julius Randle shares his thoughts after the the New Orleans Pelicans get the win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618