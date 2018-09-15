Jurickson Profar on wild Rangers win in San Diego
Video Details
Jurickson Profar shares his thoughts on the Texas Rangers wild finish against San Diego on Saturday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices