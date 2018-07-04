Shoutout from the Troops | Rangers Live
Shoutout from the Troops | Rangers Live
- Hello, I'm Lieutenant Mitch Arnold, stationed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. I wanted to give a special shout out to the Texas Rangers. Go Rangers.
- Hi, I'm Staff Sergeant Christopher Burgett. Want to say hello to my family and friends and everyone in the great state of Texas. Happy Fourth of July, and go Rangers.
- Hi, I'm first Lieutenant Joshua Leal, stationed here at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. I'd like to say happy Fourth of July to my family in Seguin, Texas. And go Rangers.
- I'm First Sergeant Thomas Black, currently deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan with the 112 Infantry Regiment. I'd like to give a shout out to my family and all my fellow Texans. Have a happy Fourth of July and be safe. God bless.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices