- Hello, I'm Lieutenant Mitch Arnold, stationed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. I wanted to give a special shout out to the Texas Rangers. Go Rangers.

- Hi, I'm Staff Sergeant Christopher Burgett. Want to say hello to my family and friends and everyone in the great state of Texas. Happy Fourth of July, and go Rangers.

- Hi, I'm first Lieutenant Joshua Leal, stationed here at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. I'd like to say happy Fourth of July to my family in Seguin, Texas. And go Rangers.

- I'm First Sergeant Thomas Black, currently deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan with the 112 Infantry Regiment. I'd like to give a shout out to my family and all my fellow Texans. Have a happy Fourth of July and be safe. God bless.