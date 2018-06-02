[MUSIC PLAYING] - And here, the nets come down to where we can cut this field in half. We can cut it into a quadrant. We can bring down four cages down, two cages down, and really get a lot of work done. We're going to have this space opened up now in the summers where coaches can bring their team out, work out as a team. We may have some slots for kids to come as individuals and just be able to get to workout in without having to pay a gym membership or anything. They can just show up, sign up, and get their workout on.

We have all the parents who want to watch practice come up here. It's a nice little view of practice and the workouts. And they'll tend to move the couches and bring them over here so they can be comfortable. It's not just about trying to create big league players, but really, Major League citizens, is really what this is about in this facility.

So this is our main classroom space. It can hold upwards of 90 to 100 students. In addition to the educational side, there's going to be a lot of family services provided by Buckner International for those that seek it. Some of the balls become so expensive with travel, and tournament, and showcase opportunities, we've had parents come to us and say, hey, I have three kids that want to play. How much is it going to cost me? And I tell them, well, we just need the commitment that you're going to show up.

SPEAKER: That's great.

And it's like, really? I'm like, yeah. If you tell me you're going to show up, you're going to be fine. We have two fields that we use for softball. We have the Josh "Hambone" Hamilton field, and Kershaw's Challenge field right next door. It's very important to me that they get the same level of attention. So I've made it a point to coach softball. My five years in Miami I coach the RBI all-star softball team. And my plan this summer is to coach the Rangers RBI softball all-star team and see if we can take them to the World Series.

SPEAKER: Hey, I like--

That's the plan. That's what I'm talking about.

I dig that. Let's make sure to get that [INAUDIBLE].

So the Field of Dreams Field was the one field that was here before all of this. It was somewhat rundown and needed some love. And so we came in, added to the dugouts, scoreboard, signage, redid the entire warning track fencing, and now have it to the point where it is a college level type facility.

SPEAKER: That's great. You still have something that was part of the ground where all this came about.

Some of our coaches, our academy coaches will tell us they were from the area and they grew up playing on those fields. And it's huge for those kids to have somebody they can look up to that came from their environment, and surroundings, and is doing positive things. It's very, very important these kids to have these positive role models.

Well, that's why you're here.

- Oh my gosh.

- I mean, that's why you're here. Adrian Beltre also recently made a special visit to the Youth Academy. It was Beltre's first time seeing the Academy's Globe Life Training Center, home to Adrian Beltre Field, which he provided financial donation to build. AB spend time touring the facility, and also met with members of the Kingston High School baseball team, who practice and play their home games at the Academy. Seeing the finished product clearly was meaningful to him.

I wish I can have something like this when I grew up. They're really cool and really comfortable, well thought out. And I'm happy to be a part of it. If we are in the position to help, not only providing something like this for them, [INAUDIBLE] just come and talk to the kids a little bit, it's nice to give back to the community and the people who really need it.

SPEAKER: Beltre's visit wasn't the only highlight of the day. The Texas Rangers baseball foundation announced that Energy Transfer Partners has committed $1 million to be used for future programs and operations for the Academy.

[MUSIC PLAYING]