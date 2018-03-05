Baker Mayfield at the NFL Scouting Combine
Big 12 players in the 2018 NFL Draft
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Texas Tech WR Dylan Cantrell at the NFL Scouting Combine | Prospect Profiles
15 mins ago
Baker Mayfield at the NFL Scouting Combine
1 hr ago
Texas Tech WR Keke Coutee at the NFL Scouting Combine
1 hr ago
TCU RB Kyle Hicks at the NFL Scouting Combine
1 hr ago
Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph at the NFL Scouting Combine | Prospect Profiles
1 hr ago
Jrue Holiday, Pelicans top Dallas in 126-109 win
17 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
20146-20149