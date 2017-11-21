Alvin Gentry on being trouble early on in comeback win over OKC
Hear from head coach Alvin Gentry following the New Orleans Pelicans thrilling victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Cowboys Reaching Thanksgiving Milestone } The Scoop
8 hours ago
OKC playing well despite loss to New Orleans | Thunder Live
9 hours ago
Gregg Popovich on Bryn Forbes in win over Hawks
9 hours ago
Kyrie Irving puts on show, slow Mavs in overtime | Mavs Live
9 hours ago
Rick Carlisle talks disappointing overtime loss to Boston
9 hours ago
Jameer Nelson reacts to Cousins ejection in win over Thunder
9 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED