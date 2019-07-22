THIRD ANNUAL TEXAS FOOTBALL DAYS KICKS OFF SUNDAY, AUG. 25 ON FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST

IRVING – FOX Sports Southwest (FSSW), in conjunction with the University Interscholastic League, today announced the return of Texas Football Days during a press conference at the Texas High School Coaches Association’s annual Coaching School and Convention in Houston. Texas Football Days, presented by Jack in the Box, will begin Sunday, Aug. 25.

Headlining the week-long gridiron celebration are exclusive live broadcasts of two Texas high school football games on Thursday, Aug. 29 and Friday, Aug. 30. The featured marquee matchups will be Wall at Mason at 7:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, followed by the “Battle of the Axe” rivalry game between Denison and Sherman from Bearcat Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday.

“We created Texas Football Days to celebrate football and its positive impact on communities throughout our state,” said FOX Sports Southwest Sr. Vice President/General Manager Steve Simpson. “We are proud to work with our partners at the UIL, THSCA and the THSADA to make it a highly anticipated signature event. New for our third year, we are expanding our live Texas high school football broadcast coverage over two days to showcase the unmatched passion for the sport”.

Texas Football Days has been a wonderful celebration and start to the football season for the past two years,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL Executive Director. “FSSW does an excellent job highlighting Texas high school football and all the diverse communities and unique stories across the state. We are thrilled to partner with FSSW for this one-of-a-kind event.”

Texas Football Days officially launches Sunday, Aug. 25 at 10:00 a.m. CT with the replay of the 2017 UIL 5A Division I Championship thriller between Dallas Highland Park and Manvel with the High School Spotlight season preview show debut at 10:30 p.m.

Additionally, replays of high school football classics will be featured throughout the week leading up to the live telecasts.

FSSW live coverage will kick off Thursday, Aug. 29 with Texas Football Days one-hour pregame show hosted by Erin Hartigan with coaching legend Ken Purcell and Texas Football Managing Editor Greg Tepper adding analysis. Coverage begins from the Mason Puncher Dome at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Mark Followill will handle play-by-play for the Wall-Mason game alongside Shea Walker, who will provide analysis, with CT Steckel and Katie Engleson reporting from the sideline.

The broadcast team on-site at Sherman Bearcat Stadium for the Denison-Sherman game will include FSSW’s Ric Renner as host with Tepper and coach Purcell as pregame and halftime analysts. The one-hour pregame show starts at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Craig Way will be play-by-play with Gary Reasons as analyst and Sarah Merrifield and Jason Spells will serve as sideline reporters.

In addition to the two marquee Texas high school football matchups on Aug. 29 and 30, FSSW will deliver live look-ins at 11 games across the state, capturing the local pageantry, fanfare and game updates throughout the night:

Katy at Galena Park North Shore Argyle at Stephenville

Plano West at Frisco Reedy Cedar Park at Austin Vandegrift

Brownsville Hanna at McAllen Memorial Mission at Mission Veterans Memorial

Ira vs. Crowell Amarillo Tascosa at Abilene

Anton at Jayton Longview at Lufkin

Kerrville Tivy at Dripping Springs

FSSW’s signature High School Scoreboard Live show will serve as the postgame show and wrap up the night from Sherman. The two-hour show returns for its 24th season with Renner, Way and Tepper delivering complete recaps of Friday night football in Texas with statewide scores, highlights and game reports.

The Texas Football Days celebration will continue Saturday, August 31 with the start of college football season. Games on FSSW and FSSW Pus will show features recapping the Friday night high school celebration.

FSSW will engage football fans and communities across Texas through a series of events including appearances at select Jack in the Box locations in August as part of the Texas Football Days Bus Tour.

FSSW’s Texas Football Days coverage will also be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.

FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST TEXAS FOOTBALL DAYS SCHEDULE

(All times listed are Central. Schedule subject to change.)

Sunday, Aug. 25

10:00 a.m. Texas HS Football Classic: 2017 5A Division I Final: Dallas Highland Park vs Manvel

10:30 p.m. High School Spotlight 2019 Season Preview Show Debut

Monday, Aug. 26

5:30 p.m. High School Spotlight

6:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Classic: 2017 5A Division I Final: Dallas Highland Park vs Manvel

8:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Classic: 2018 6A Division I Final: Galena Park North Shore vs Duncanville

4:00 a.m. High School Spotlight

Tuesday, Aug. 27

5:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Classic: 2008 5A Division I Final: Allen vs Ft. Bend Hightower

6:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Classic: 1995 5A Division I Final: Converse Judson vs Odessa Permian

7:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Classic: 2018 6A Division I Final: Galena Park North Shore vs Duncanville

9:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Classic: 2008 5A Division I Final: Allen vs Ft. Bend Hightower

10:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Classic: 2014 4A Division I Final: Argyle vs Navasota

Wednesday, Aug. 28

2:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Classic: 2012 1A Division I Final: Stamford vs Mart

3:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Classic: 2007 4A Division II Final: Austin Lake Travis vs. Dallas Highland Park

4:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Classic: 2014 5A Division I Final: Aledo vs Temple

5:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Classic: 2017 5A Division I Final: Dallas Highland Park vs Manvel

Thursday, Aug. 29

11:00 a.m. Texas HS Football Classic: 1998 5A Division I Final Duncanville vs Converse Judson

1:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Classic: 2018 6A Division I Final: Galena Park North Shore vs Duncanville

3:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Flashback: 2018 2A Division I Final: New Deal vs Mason

4:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Flashback: 2018 6A Division II Final: Longview vs Beaumont West Brook

5:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Flashback: 2018 2A Division I Final: New Deal vs Mason on FOX Sports Southwest Plus

6:00 p.m. 2019 Texas Football Days Pregame (LIVE) on FOX Sports Southwest Plus

7:00 p.m. Texas Football Days: Wall at Mason (LIVE) on FOX Sports Southwest Plus

Friday, Aug. 30

12:00 p.m. Dallas Highland Park vs. Manvel: The Coaches’ Perspective

1:00 p.m. Texas HS Football Flashback: 2018 6A Division II Final: Longview vs Beaumont West Brook

2:00 p.m. Replay: 2019 Texas Football Days Pregame on FOX Sports Southwest

3:30 p.m. Replay: 2019 Texas Football Days: Wall at Mason on FOX Sports Southwest Plus

6:30 p.m. Texas Football Days Pregame (LIVE) on FOX Sports Southwest Plus

7:30 p.m. Texas Football Days: Denison at Sherman (LIVE) on FOX Sports Southwest Plus

10:30 p.m. High School Scoreboard (LIVE) on FOX Sports Southwest Plus

Saturday, Aug. 31

6:00 a.m. Replay: High School Scoreboard

10:00 a.m. Ford High School Player of the Year

2:30 p.m. Replay: Texas Football Days: Denison at Sherman

3:00 p.m. Montana State at Texas Tech on FOX Sports Southwest Plus

7:00 p.m. Pine Bluff at TCU on FOX Sports Southwest Plus