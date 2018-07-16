Kingsbury not ready to name a starting quarterback

Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback, and he says he’s not keeping the decision to himself either.

Kingsbury, himself a former Red Raiders quarterback, says he doesn’t have a starter in mind before McLane Carter, Jett Duffey and Alan Bowman report for fall workouts next month.

Carter made his first career start in a win at Texas to finish the regular season last year. But Nic Shimonek was responsible for the rally that beat the Longhorns.

Duffey, who has been in and out of trouble in two years at Texas Tech, got into a game for the first time last season. Bowman is a freshman.

Kingsbury was Johnny Manziel’s position coach at Texas A&M when Manziel won the Heisman Trophy in 2012. Patrick Mahomes was the 10th overall pick by Kansas City coming out of Texas Tech in 2017 and is expected to start for the Chiefs.

Before picking his next guy, Kingsbury wants to see how the contenders perform in the weeks before the opener against Mississippi on Sept. 1 in Houston. Kingsbury says he’s “tried not to pick a guy in my mind.”