FOX Sports Southwest will televise 2019 Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Awards live on Jan. 9

FOX Sports Southwest will provide live coverage of the American Heart Association’s 33rd annual Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards sponsored by Marathon Oil Corporation on Wednesday, Jan. 9, from the Post Oak Hotel in Houston.

The 2019 Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards will be televised live from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. CST on FOX Sports Southwest. In addition, the live show will also be available on FOX Sports Oklahoma, FOX Sports North Plus, FOX Sports Wisconsin Plus and FOX College Sports Pacific.

To recognize the country’s top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field, the Coach of the Year Award has been given out annually since 1957. It is the only college coaching honor selected after all bowl games are concluded, and is voted on by the National Sports Media Association.

This year’s nominees are: Bill Clark (UAB), Josh Heupel (UCF), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame), Jeff Monken (Army), Nick Saban (Alabama), Dabo Swinney (Clemson) and Jeff Tedford (Fresno State).

The live show will also will be available to stream online via the FOX Sports app. Available to iOS and Android devices, the FOX Sports app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

FOX Sports Southwest’s coverage will be anchored by event host, John Rhadigan, and include exclusive interviews from the finalists and a tribute to Lifetime Achievement recipient, Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer.

Beamer, the winningest collegiate coach in his NCAA division when he retired in 2015, will receive the 2019 Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Heart Association. The Award honors a coach for outstanding career accomplishments both on and off the field. Beamer joins a roster of the best in college football coaching, including Steve Spurrier (2018), Barry Alvarez (2017), Mack Brown (2016), Jimmy Johnson (2015), R.C. Slocum (2014) and LaVell Edwards (2013), and stands alongside the legendary Coach Bryant himself.

The Coach of the Year Award was named in 1986 in honor of longtime Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. Since the adoption of the name, the Bryant Awards have raised more than $9.8 million for the American Heart Association, funding research, education and advocacy efforts and saving countless lives. “Bear” always talked about being bigger than something other than himself. The Bryant Awards offer an opportunity to do just that — to join the American Heart Association in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Marathon Oil Corporation has served as the presenting sponsor of the Bryant Awards for the past 10 years, underscoring the Company’s commitment to health and wellness and supporting initiatives that promote the well-being of workers and their families both on and off the job. The Company also values the communities in which its employees live and work and strives to partner with local community leaders to recognize and advance important public health initiatives that promote the common good and protect the public.