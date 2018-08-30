Be There: Troy’s at Texas Live! hosting Texas Football Days Watch Party

WHAT: The Official Texas Football Days Watch Party

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Troy’s at Texas Live! in Arlington: 1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington TX, 76011

FOX Sports Southwest will host a Texas Football Days Watch Party to celebrate the start of high school football season at Troy’s at Texas Live! in Arlington on Friday, Aug. 31. The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. CT.

As part of FOX Sports Southwest’s Texas Football Days celebration – a week-long event highlighting the state’s unmatched passion for the sport – the network will televise back-to-back high school football games on Friday night. Live coverage of the event is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. CT with the Football Friday pregame show. The first game of the evening – Brock vs. Brownwood – will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT, followed by Lufkin vs. Longview at 8:30 p.m. CT. The network’s opening night coverage will also feature live look-ins from 10 different games around the state, as well as a live update from FOX Sports Southwest reporter Dana Larson from Troy’s at Texas Live! in Arlington.

Guests who attend will be treated to live entertainment and giveaways while viewing the game at Troy’s at Texas Live! in Arlington.

FSSW’S TEXAS FOOTBALL DAYS FRIDAY NIGHT LINEUP:

4:30 p.m. – Football Friday Pregame Show

5:30 p.m. – Texas High School Football: Brock vs. Brownwood

8:30 p.m. – Texas High School Football: Lufkin vs. Longview

11:30 p.m. – High School Scoreboard Live