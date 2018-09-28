ANDRE ALDRIDGE: And the Thursday night story from the borough of Queens. The Braves come up short 4-1. The Mets are able to take care of their business. But still some positivity for our side is they head for the final regular season series of the season.

Andre Aldridge along with Nick Green. And man, oh man, a tough loss for Julio Teheran.

- He pitched great today. And his second start in a row that he's pitched well. That's good to see him finish on a good note. But Jason Vargas was outstanding. Yesterday it was Jacob deGrom who threw eight- shutout today. Jason Vargas threw seven-shutout. He looked great. The Braves just couldn't get anything going offensively. A couple of home runs by the Mets was the story of the game, 4-1.

- 13th start at Citi Field for Julio Teheran. He's given up one run or less in nine of those starts. Then well, these were the post-game thoughts of manager, Brian Snitker.

- Really good. Yeah I mean, I don't know that I've ever in my tenure here-- He pitches good here. It didn't matter-- He just has always been really good here. And I thought tonight he was really good too. I mean, he was really good the other day. Really solid tonight. That was good to see.

REPORTER: His last eight or nine outings have been really strong for him.

- Well, I went back and looked at my book. And I mean, you know, that kid could have 15 wins right now. Just you know, he was kind of a victim of not a lot of runs. You know, we won a lot of the games that he started. But he didn't get credit for them. It's just you know, if he'd had some [INAUDIBLE] he'd-- His record would be really good. Because he's pitched better than what his record is, that's for sure.

All in all, I'd rather be in Philadelphia. And that's where the Braves will be on Friday night. Mike Foltynewicz will take the hill for our side. And Jerad Eickhoff for the Phils. But on Thursday, Mets 4, Braves 1.