Louisville star Lamar Jackson caps career by joining 50-50 Touchdown Club

Lamar Jackson cemented his status as one of the most electrifying playmakers in college football history with yet another milestone in the TaxSlayer Bowl, joining the exclusive 50-50 Touchdown Club.

With his rushing score in the second quarter against Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner now claims 50 career rushing touchdowns and 50 career passing touchdowns. He’s just the third player in FBS history to join the club, following in the footsteps of dual-threat legends Tim Tebow (Florida) and Colin Kaepernick (Nevada).

And while Tebow and Kaepernick hit the rushing end of the milestone during their senior seasons, Jackson, a redshirt junior, reached the mark in just his third season on campus.

With that rushing TD, Lamar Jackson becomes the third player in FBS history to join the 50-50 TD club (rushing, passing). #L1C4 pic.twitter.com/WY5wYNDqD9 — LouisvilleFootball (@UofLFootball) December 30, 2017

Here’s how the three college football legends stack up at the conclusion of the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl, in which Mississippi State edged Louisville 31-27 behind a fourth-quarter comeback:

Games Pass TD Rush TD Total Yards INT Comp. % Tim Tebow 55 88 57 12,232 16 66.4 Colin Kaepernick 51 82 59 14,216 24 58.2 Lamar Jackson 48 69 50 13,175 27 57.0

If the TaxSlayer Bowl proves to be college football’s final glimpse at the pride of Boynton Beach High School, the 50-50 Club membership serves as another promising check mark for Jackson’s status as a high draft pick: Tebow was a first-round pick (25th overall) in 2010, while Kaepernick ended up being selected as second-rounder (36th overall) in 2011.