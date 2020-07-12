NY Red Bulls early strike enough to survive late push from Atlanta United FC
Video Details
NY Red Bulls’ Florian Valot records the games lone goal in the 4th minute of action. The Red Bulls survived a flurry of attempts from Atlanta United in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 victory. Brad Guzan kept Atlanta in the match with three critical saves, but United struggled to find any offense on the night.
