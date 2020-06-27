Düsseldorf’s 3-0 loss vs. Union Berlin drops them from the Bundesliga

Düsseldorf simply needed a draw to stave off sure relegation entering Match Day 34 in the Bundesliga. However, Union Berlin dispatched of them 3-0 while Werder Bremen unbelievably won 6-1 vs. FC Köln, which helped them jump Düsseldorf for the one relegation playoff spot.

