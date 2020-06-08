Bundesliga players around the league take a stand with Black Lives Matter movement
Players around the Bundesliga took knees before their matches this weekend as a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement taking off in the United States and countries around the world. Others wore "Black Lives Matter" arm bands and took knees as goal celebrations.
