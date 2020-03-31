Jozy Altidore: ‘This is bigger than one another…as people we have to rally together | FOX SOCCER’

U.S. Men's National Team and Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore joined FOX's Indoor Soccer and talked about the affect the coronavirus is having on the soccer world. Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden then detail what a shortened MLS season could look like and what might happen to some of the smaller leagues and cups.

