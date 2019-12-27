Rogelio Funes Mori bicycle kick goal in stoppage time pushes Monterrey past America, 2-1 | LIGA MX
Monterrey wins the first leg of the LIGA MX Apertura final, beating Club America 2-1. Rogelio Funes Mori's amazing bicycle kick in stoppage time gave Monterrey the leg up. The 2nd leg is set for Sunday in Estadio Azteca.
