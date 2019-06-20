2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout finishes the build-up in the box to go up 1-0 | HIGHLIGHTS

Video Details

A nice cross into the box gave Cameroon its first real chance against New Zealand, and Ajara Nchout capitalized to give her team a 1-0 lead in their final group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

