2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Argentina score VAR-awarded penalty to come back from 3-0 deficit | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
What a comeback! And what controversy. After going down 3-0 vs. Scotland, Argentina unleashed a flurry of goals, capped by a second attempt at a penalty after VAR ruled the Scotland goalkeeper came off the line early, the third such call at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618