Women’s World Cup NOW™ full episode: Looking ahead to USWNT match vs. Chile
Video Details
Karina LeBlanc & Aaron West lay out their perfect USWNT lineup vs. Chile and Karina talks to Jamaica head coach Hue Menzies about his team, the youngest in the tournament.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618