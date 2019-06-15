Netherlands score on the gorgeous cross and header vs. Cameroon
Video Details
You love it when a plan comes together! A beautiful cross from Van de Sanden gave way to a perfect header by Vivianne Miedema to give the Netherlands a 1-0 first half lead vs. Cameroon at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618