ANNOUNCER: For Bayern, three matches winless, this game perhaps the biggest test yet of just where they are under coach Niko Kovac as Bayern faced in-form Borussia Monchengladbach.

And Bayern began the game well, but Gladbach made their first attack count on 10 minutes. Alassane Pléa's shot placed perfectly. The French striker's fifth league goal already in the Bundesliga and fourth in four away matches. Their record buy looks great value already.

They welcome back captain Lars Stindl, out injured since April. While this won't make up for missing the World Cup, it was quite a way to return. Gladbach seizing on Thiago's mistake, and Stindl back with a bang, and a goal, and a 2-0 lead after at least 60 minutes of play in the first half. Manuel Neuer beaten twice, as Gladbach made a blistering start to the game in front of the watching Dante, who'd served both clubs with great distinction.

At halftime Kovac made a bold call, to take off both Arjen Robben and Thomas Müller, but the performance remained flat. On the counter, Florian Neuhaus, Bavarian born, could put Gladbach three goals clear, with his chance on 70 minutes.

And they were three goals up 18 minutes later, when Bayern couldn't deal with a Gladbach corner. Christoph Kramer's cross found Patrick Herrmann to finish with style past Manuel Neuer. Although Bayern felt there was a hand ball. Referee Frank Willenborg consulted video assist to be sure, but decided goal.

The replay showed there was no handball, just a very good finish from Herrmann for his second league goal this season, to seal Gladbach's biggest ever away league win against Bayern, and just their fourth ever victory away in the Bundesliga against the record meister. But Bayern now back-to-back league losses, and the champions were well-beaten at home.