- For the second time in three seasons, Schalke have started the Bundesliga campaign with five straight defeats, a case of dismal deja vu for their fans. But there has been warm support for coach Domenico Tedesco, who led the royal blues to second last season.

Schalke understandably shaky early on, but a moment to settle nerves arrived on 11 minutes. Yevhen Konoplyanka's deflected cross fell perfectly for Alessandro Schopf, the Austrian's first Bundesliga goal since April 2017, as he snuck in cleverly between MAinz's central defenders.

Schalke tried to keep the pressure on. 12 minutes later, Amine Harit almost forced Stefan Bell into a catastrophic error. The Mainz skipper had his goalkeeper, Florian Muller, to thank for making an instinctive save. Mainz played with the confidence of a side that had lost only once in the league, and they created chances. Robin Quaison's powerful drive caused royal blue hearts to flutter.

1-0 at the break, and a tense Tedesco halfway to a precious win. Schalke dropped deeper and deeper, almost playing like an away side, and they were playing with fire, Jean-Phillipe Gbamin's stinging drive an exacting test for Ralf Farhmann just after halftime.

Schalke's second half attacks were somewhat sporadic, with Koloplyanka their chief threat. The Ukranian crashed these 50th minute's efforts against the crossbar, with Muller scrambling. The second edition of Konoplyanka versus crossbar arrived on 72 minutes, Weston, McKennie combining with Guido Burgstaller.

Konoplyanka went for the spectacular. On reflection, a headed attempt may have yielded better results. There was one final scare for the host some 85 minutes, but Alexandru Maxim couldn't beat Ralf Fahrmann. Schalke's losing run is over, the fifth time in a row they've beaten Mainz in the league without conceding the first step on the road to recovery.