- For now, here goes Gnabry surging through. Augsburg, caught out here. Gnabry, lovely feet, unselfish. Surely, now from Arjen Robben--

[CHEERING]

And yes, he finds the net. And Bayern find a way. They've been frustrated for large periods. But early in the second half, there's the Bayern breakthrough. They lead Augsburg by a goal to nil.

- Yeah. What a brilliant move here. And just shows the determination of Robben. Gnabry, with a brilliant first touch. You can't do it better. We see speed. But then he has actually his eyes open. He sees that Robben is in the better position. And Robben, very, very cool. Very clinical, we see it here. He puts his head up. He watches exactly what's around him. And gets it under the roof of the net. But tha'ts exactly the start Bayern Munich was hoping for, was wishing for.